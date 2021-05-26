The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: Gold Star Husband Joe Kent on Life After Losing His Wife

This week: Gold Star husband and retired Green Beret Joe Kent reflects on the life of his late wife, who was killed on a special operations mission fighting ISIS in Syria. Joe is raising the couple’s two young sons and shares how he’s preserving Shannon Kent’s legacy as a mother and a warrior.

About the Guest:

Joe Kent is a retired Army Special Forces chief warrant officer who served for over 20 years and completed 11 combat deployments. He is also a Gold Star husband. His wife, Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, was killed on Jan. 16, 2019, while conducting special operations against ISIS in Syria. After Shannon’s death, Joe returned home to the Pacific Northwest to raise his sons and to be near family. He is currently running for a congressional seat in Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

