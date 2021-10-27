In this month’s feature episode, the founder of the Veteran’s Spouse Project shares her story — from acting in New York City to writing plays that showcase the military spouse experience.

About the Guest:

Amy Uptgraft is the founder and artistic director of The Veteran’s Spouse Project and co-playwright of “I Will Wait.” She grew up in Woodburn, Indiana, and received her bachelor’s degree in theatre performance from Purdue University. She spent several years as a working actor in New York City, where she had the opportunity to act on the stage at the Public Theater in its renowned Shakespeare program, the Shakespeare Lab, and went on to perform and direct plays all over the country during her husband’s 21-year Army career. Uptgraft and her husband, retired Lt. Col. Jamie Uptgraft, recently settled in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, with their four children.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

