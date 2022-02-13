This week:

It’s been nearly two decades since the military’s last comprehensive look into military spouse unemployment, and since that time, so much of the workforce landscape has changed. What will a new study show? The president of the National Military Spouse Network shares more.

About the guest:

Sue Hoppin founded the National Military Spouse Network, a professional development and networking membership organization supporting the professional career and entrepreneurial goals of military spouses, in 2010. Before founding the NMSN, she served as the first deputy director for spouse outreach for the Military Officers Association of America, charged with creating and spearheading military spouse initiatives for the association. In 2007, Hoppin co-authored, “A Family’s Guide to the Military” for the popular Dummies series. The book was selected for First Lady of the Marine Corps’ Recommended Reading List in 2012.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.

Want more perspectives like this sent straight to you? Subscribe to get our Commentary & Opinion newsletter once a week.