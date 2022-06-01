Army spouse C.C. Gallagher shares her story of launching her popular Stressless PCS Kit, as well as tips for military families on the move.

About the guests:

Christine Carol “C.C.” Gallagher is a highly accomplished recognized leader and sought-after expert who is dedicated to improving the quality of life for military families across multiple industries. She is the spouse of an active-duty Army soldier and a mother to two military children.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

