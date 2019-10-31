Veterans interested in the entertainment production industry will have a new resource to connect with employers, thanks to a new non-profit organization called Vets2Set slated to launch on Nov. 6.

Vets2Set is designed to link up veterans with producers for advertising and entertainment media through a database the organization operates. Employers enroll in the database to access veterans’ profiles.

“Every day, production assistant jobs are filled on advertising, television, film, and digital media shoots,” a Vets2Set news release said. “The aim of Vets2Set is to place two veterans on every shoot and launch a veteran on a successful career in the production industry.”

Vets2Shoot co-founder Matt Miller first thought of the idea in 2017, and eventually joined forces with his business partner and now co-founder of Vets2Shoot Peter Friedman. Both men have roughly 40 years experience in the industry.

In March 2019, Vets2Set established its non-profit status.

During a pilot program in 2017, retired Air Force veteran Nelson Martinez was hired on the set of a commercial shoot Ridley Scott Associates filmed for Samsung, where his experience with drones came in handy. The experience paved the way for Beverly Hills Aerials to hire Martinez two weeks later for a Chrysler commercial, according to Vets2Set.

“This experience symbolizes the intentions of Vets2Set, which is to open the door to the production industry and start a veteran on the path to a fulfilling career,” the organization said in a news release.

Veterans are paid directly from the employers, and veterans do not need to pay fees to create a Vets2Set profile. The organization is funded only through deductible donations.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

“Given the large number of commercial shoots taking place every day, potential income for veterans hired as production assistants could range as high as a combined several million dollars each year,” a Vets2Set news release said.

Vets2Set said the database supports nationwide recruitment, although most jobs are based out of New York and Los Angeles.