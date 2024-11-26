Veterans Affairs officials on Tuesday launched a new pilot program allowing “green” burials at three department national cemeteries in an effort to minimize the environmental impact of traditional interments of veterans and their family members.

The sites — with National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado, and Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell — will provide special sections where individuals’ remains can be wrapped in biodegradable materials and buried with a minimal environmental footprint.

Remains interred in a green burial section of a VA cemetery must be prepared for burial without use of chemicals or embalming fluids. Families eligible for burials at the three sites can begin requesting the environmentally friendly option immediately.

Officials hope to learn from the initial burials for expansion to other sites in the future.

“This pilot reflects our commitment to understand and address the emerging burial preferences of Veterans and their loved ones,” acting Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ronald Walters said in a statement announcing the pilot.

The move comes after Congress approved the concept of green burial sections in its national cemeteries in legislation passed in 2022. VA officials had asked for the authority in order to “provide a more environmentally sustainable burial option” to families asking for alternatives to traditional burial options.

VA handles about 150,000 burials annually at its cemeteries. Only about one-fourth of all veterans who die each year are interred at department sites, with the rest taken to private or state cemeteries.

Nearly 2 million individuals visit VA cemeteries each year to pay respects to loved ones and other deceased veterans.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.