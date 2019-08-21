Goat Guns has spent the last year steadily adding all sorts of realistic rifle accessories to their miniature weapon lineup. Now they’ve added slings.

Goatguns.com (@goat.guns) has developed quite a following over the last year by producing extraordinarily realistic, miniature firearms. Smaller than a roll of coins but very well detailed, they’re great collectors items and may be the perfect gift for that friend who is PCSing or a retiring platoon sergeant.

Mini rifle and boonie hat display by @igottarun74. These guys have all sorts of accessories, from working bipods to little bitty optics. And now, slings.

The new 1:3 scale slings are available in black, tan, green, and leather. You’ll be able to outfit anything from an M4 to your (miniature) gold-plated AK.

Shooter, professional gamer, and First Phorm athlete Alex Zedra seems to like her suppressed AR (yes, Goat Guns has scale suppressors - and lots more).

Professional gamer, influencer, and Instagram model Alex Zedra showing off her completed blaster.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

And as you can see, she’s equally delighted with her Commie blaster.

Just imagine your CSM (or RSM if you’re reading this from across the pond) acting like this!