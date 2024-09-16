A storied gunship touched down at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, several weeks ago, as part of the U.S. Air Force’s effort to consolidate gunship training and reduce training time, the service confirmed.

The 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 5 to commemorate the arrival of the first AC-130J Ghostrider, which was delivered at the end of August.

Training for the gunship is currently split between Kirtland and Hurlburt Field, Florida. However, with the aircraft’s arrival at Kirtland, all future training will take place there under Air Education and Training Command, or AETC.

“Creating a consolidated training location will reduce travel costs and allow for training timelines to be accelerated,” a spokesperson for the 58th Special Operations Wing said.

The AC-130J, armed with a howitzer cannon and advanced navigation features, provides defense support to ground troops, among other capabilities.

Currently, AC-130J training falls under the jurisdiction of AETC and Air Force Special Operations Command, or AFSOC, at Hurlburt Field.

Students complete their first round of training under AETC at Kirtland before traveling to Hurlburt Field for mission qualification training under AFSOC, where they learn to operate the AC-130J.

“The training focuses on getting aircrew trained on the AC-130J specifically and preparing them to operate in a combat environment and defend our national interests,” a spokesperson for the 58th Special Operations Wing said.

Consolidating training into one location will reduce gunship training by 30 days, the Air Force said.

The Air Force praised New Mexico’s terrain as a perfect match for training that will include academic and simulator instruction.

Five more Ghostriders are on their way to Kirtland, with their arrival expected to bring 299 active duty airmen and their families to the New Mexico base.

