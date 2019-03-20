WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the last of the Islamic State’s territory in Syria will be freed by U.S.-backed forces “by tonight.”

Trump spoke as he left the White House and displayed maps of ISIS-held territory in Iraq and Syria on the day he was elected and as of Wednesday morning.

The most recent map shows what Trump says is a “tiny spot which will be gone by tonight.” He says when he was elected, Syria was “a mess” and awash in ISIS fighters.

Trump predicts ISIS will lose last of its land as early as next week Pentagon officials have said the extremist group still hold small pockets of territory in the Middle East, presenting a continued threat.

U.S.-backed fighters battling to retake the last ISIS outpost in eastern Syria seized most of the last pocket of land on Tuesday.

Trump has previously announced the defeat of the group, but sleeper cells of fighters remain in Syria.