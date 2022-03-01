On Feb. 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into neighboring Ukraine under the guise of a “special military operation.” Sources on the ground in Ukraine are reporting live on Twitter. Military Times is chronicling these accounts and will continue to provide live updates from trusted sources as the situation progresses. You can find previous updates since the start of the invasion here.
11:00 a.m. EST
10:45 a.m. EST
10:20 a.m. EST
9:55 a.m. EST
“To ‘confirm’ this fake information, seemingly signed ‘documents’, as well as fake, edited videos will be distributed,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.
9:30 a.m. EST
Russian forces have reportedly also entered the southern city of Kherson.
8:55 a.m. EST
8:10 a.m. EST
7:00 a.m. EST
Residents of Ukraine’s westernmost cultural capital, Lviv, are joining the frontlines.
There are still thousands of U.S. troops stateside on alert to deploy on short notice.
The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House last week.
A Russian military convoy is getting closer to Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, according to new satellite images released Monday by Maxar Technologies.
