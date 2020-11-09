Pentagon & Congress

Polish leader signs deal increasing US troop presence

V Corps conducted a reactivation ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., Oct 16, 2020. (Renee Rhodes/V Corps)

WARSAW, Poland — Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a deal that enhances U.S. military presence in the central European country, and said it should be a symbol of a partnership that continues regardless of political developments.

Poland’s right-wing leadership has had close ties with the administration of President Donald Trump, signing defense and energy deals.

Duda indicated Monday he would like the partnership to continue under the new administration.

“I believe that our partnership is above political divisions,” Duda said during the ratification ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

“We are waiting for the new U.S. president to take office,” Duda said.

Soldiers perform winter live-fire training at Bemowo Piskie training area, Poland, on Jan. 16. (Sgt Arturo Guzman/Army)
Army’s resurrected V Corps will go to Poland

An Army Europe official said the command is still “unaware of the exact location” that V Corps will be set up and could “only confirm that it will be in Poland.”

The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement that he ratified raises the number of U.S. troops in Poland to some 5,500 and moves from Germany the U.S. Army V Corps overseas headquarters. It strengthens the U.S. defense presence in central and Eastern Europe at a time of increased Russian military activity.

Trump decided on the move last year, when he was reducing troop numbers in Germany.

A tanks is lowered to its new home in front of the V Corps headquarters at Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 14, 2020. (Charles Leffler/V Corps)
