Congress has a full slate of budget hearings scheduled across Capitol Hill this week, but much of that attention will be abducted by UFOs on Tuesday.

Members of the House Select Intelligence Committee will hold an open hearing on “unidentified aerial phenomena,” the first in more than 50 years. Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Ronald Moultrie and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray will testify before the panel on recent research and findings from the Defense Department.

The move comes almost one year after a military report outlined 144 instances of “unidentified aerial phenomena” from 2004 to 2021. Defense officials have said the mysterious aircraft are likely not alien visitors, but instead unknown new technologies developed by other countries.

But they also haven’t completely ruled out alien influence, making the hearing a prime target for jokes and conspiracy theories.

Although the hearing is scheduled to be public (and broadcast over the internet), committee members will also hold a closed session later on Tuesday to cover topics that touch on classified materials.

Tuesday, May 17



House Foreign Affairs — 9 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

International development priorities

Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, will testify on administration international development priorities.



House Appropriations — 9 a.m. — online hearing

NASA budget

Bill Nelson, administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration, will testify on the agency’s fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — 2362-A Rayburn

Army budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Air Force/Space Force budgets

Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 defense budget request.



House Select Intelligence — 10 a.m. — 2360 Rayburn

Unidentified aerial phenomena

Defense Department officials will testify on research into unidentified aerial phenomena.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Army modernization

Lt. Gen. James Richardson, acting commander of U.S. Army Futures Command, will testify on modernization plans for fiscal 2023.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Air Force modernization

Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 defense budget request and the future years defense program.



House Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Atomic energy defense budget

Defense and Energy officials will testify on atomic energy defense policies and spending for fiscal 2023.



Wednesday, May 18



House Armed Services — 8 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Navy projection forces

Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

National Nuclear Security Administration

Defense and Energy officials will testify on atomic energy defense policies and spending for fiscal 2023.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Ukraine refugee crisis

Outside experts will testify on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and resulting refugee crisis.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Elizabeth Frawley Bagley to serve as U.S. ambassador for Brazil.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Pending legislation

The subcommittee on economic opportunity will consider several pending bills.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2358-A Rayburn

Navy-Marine Corps budget

Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2358-A Rayburn

Navy-Marine Corps installations

Service officials will testify on the installation and quality of life issues.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Professional military education

Shawn Skelly, assistant secretary of Defense for readiness, will testify on professional military education programs.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Syria

Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for political affairs, will testify on U.S. policy towards Syria.



House Judiciary — 3 p.m. — 2141 Rayburn

Immigrant veterans

Outside groups will testify on issues facing immigrant servicemembers and veterans.



Senate Appropriations — 3:30 p.m. — 124 Dirksen

Military construction budget

Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request for military construction issues.



Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Missile defense strategy

Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency, and other officials will testify on missile defense strategy.



Thursday, May 19



House Armed Services — 8 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Air Force projection forces

Service officials will testify on aviation programs in the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 8:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Ukraine crisis

Outside experts will testify on the Ukraine conflict and implications for other U.S. foriegn affairs strategy.



House Appropriations — 9 a.m. — 2358-A Rayburn

Veterans budget member day

House members will offer their suggestions for the fiscal 2023 budget request for Veterans Affairs.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Atomic energy defense activities

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will testify on the National Nuclear Security Administration’s fiscal 2023 budget request.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.