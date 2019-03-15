President Donald Trump has nominated Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters to the position of NATO’s supreme allied commander.

NATO has also agreed to appoint Wolters to the position, according to a Pentagon press statement sent Friday morning.

The supreme allied commander Europe heads the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Allied Command Operations and ACO’s headquarters, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

Wolters currently serves as the commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa. In addition to the NATO position, Wolters will lead U.S. European Command.

Wolters is a 1982 graduate of the Air Force Academy. He began his career flying OV-10 light attack and observation aircraft before transitioning to become an F-15 pilot. He has also flown the F-22, T-38 and A-10.

The nomination requires confirmation from Congress, after which Wolters would replace the current EUCOM commander, Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti.

Scaparrotti recently testified before Congress regarding the threats and opportunities facing EUCOM in the coming years.

On top of these agenda items, the European Deterrence Initiative is facing a roughly 10 percent drop in funding in the Trump administration’s fiscal 2020 budget request.

The $5.9 billion that the initiative is still expected to receive will go to “increased U.S. military presence in Europe, additional exercises and training with allies and partners, enhanced prepositioning of U.S. equipment in Europe, improved infrastructure for greater readiness, and building allied and partner capacity,” according to a budget summary.

Most of the funding will go to the Army, although the Air Force is investing in significant military construction for Iceland and Poland.

Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drones based in Poland are now fully operational Poland was chosen as a location for the mission due to its “strategic location in Eastern Europe."

The Air Force also announced this month that a detachment of MQ-9 Reaper drones is now fully operational in Poland. Those assets are keeping watch on NATO’s eastern flank.