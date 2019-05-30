EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A World War II veteran from Indiana will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Carl Mann was among the Allied troops who stormed Omaha Beach in Nazi-occupied northern France during the invasion. He died in March at age 96.

Normandy tries to keep alive ‘infinite gratitude’ for D-Day With fewer veterans and witnesses able to share personal memories, the French who owe their freedom to D-Day's fighters are more determined than ever to keep alive the memory of the battle and its significance.

Mann, an Army veteran from Evansville, earned three Purple Hearts and seven Bronze Stars. He'll be buried June 6 at Arlington National Cemetery.