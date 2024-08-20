A U.S. soldier has been placed in custody for the disappearance of his wife, according to the Army.

Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson II is in military pretrial confinement in Hawaii, more than two weeks after his wife, Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, went missing.

“Our efforts remain focused on locating Mischa, support to her family, and the safety and security of all personnel at U.S. Army Hawaii installations,” the Army said. “This is a current and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.”

Pfc. Johnson, originally from Frederick, Maryland, enlisted in the Army in 2022. He was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division in June 2023 and serves as a cavalry scout.

Mischa Johnson was last seen in her home on Schofield Barracks, O’ahu, Hawaii, on July 31.

Schofield Barracks is an Army base that houses the 25th Infantry Division.

Mischa Johnson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, roughly 170 pounds, six months pregnant and Filipino. She has a large dragon tattoo on her back.

Mischa Johnson is known to frequent the Ewa Villages and Waikiki areas, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The Army’s Criminal Investigative Division, which is leading the investigation, declined to comment.

The division is offering $10,000 for information about her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact the Pacific Field Office at 808-208-0059 or submit a tip.

