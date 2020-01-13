Your Military

Marines run long-range insertion, urban attack with Portuguese in ‘Wild Crocodile II’

1 hour ago
The SPMAGTF-CR-AF is deployed to conduct crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa and training exercises throughout Europe and Africa. (Cpl. Kenny Gomez/Marine Corps)

Marines with an Africa-focused crisis response team will do a long-range insertion from Spain to Portugal, link up with Portuguese troops to urban ops training and live fires, including anti-tanks missiles.

The Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response Africa 20.1 is on the bilateral exercise from Monday to Friday.

“The exercise will culminate with a four-wave MV-22 Osprey insertion of U.S. and Portuguese Marines into a training complex where they will simulate an assault of an embedded enemy platoon as part of a quick-reaction force,” according to a Marine Forces, Europe and Africa statement.

They also plan to fire M72A7 Light Anti-Tank Weapon rockets during the various live fires that are scheduled for the exercise, according to the statement.

The exercise, dubbed “Wild Crocodile II,” allows the SPMAGTF to rehearse movements and work a coordinated attack with partner forces. The unit deployed to Moron de la Frontera, Spain, in mid-September.

For this exercise they’ll move from Moron Air Base, Spain, to the training area in Lisbon, Portugal, a distance of about 320 miles.

Its primary responsibility is military operational needs in U.S. Africa Command, which includes theater security cooperation, embassy reinforcement, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and other security needs.

Fear of missing out?

Thanks for signing up.

The SPMAGTF-CR-AF was established in 2013 and typically consists of 850 Marines and sailors. Originally, in 2011, a smaller SPMAGTF dedicated to Africa with about 120 Marines mostly focused on humanitarian aid and limited crisis response was in place, based out of Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily.

Marine Corps Times reported in 2013 that the SPMAGT-CR-AF had 500 Marines, which included a company of infantrymen based around six MV-22B Ospreys and two KC-130J Hercules tanker planes.

The unit was conceived to cope with the kind of turmoil that has arisen during the last year in Mali, Algeria, Libya and other northern-African countries, Marine officials said at the time.

About

Todd South is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War. He has written about crime, courts, government and military issues for multiple publications since 2004. In 2014, he was named a Pulitzer finalist for local reporting on a project he co-wrote about witness problems in gang criminal cases. Todd covers ground combat for Military Times.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments