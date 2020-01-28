Marine Corps Times

Corporal sentenced to nearly 6 years in the brig for barracks shooting death of South Carolina Marine

Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford, 21, was killed following being shot in the Beaufort, South Carolina, Marine barracks around 9:30 p.m April 12, 2019, according to Marine officials. (Facebook)

A Marine corporal based in Beaufort, South Carolina, accused shooting and killing a fellow Marine in the barracks in April 2019, was found guilty Jan. 6 at a court-martial.

Marine Cpl. Spencer Daily, 21, from Youngstown, Ohio, was sentenced to 69 months of confinement in the death of Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford, 21, from Standish, Maine, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service confirmed Monday.

Daily was found “guilty of willful discharge of a firearm under circumstances to endanger human life and involuntary manslaughter,” NCIS said in a statement.

The Marine "claimed that while drinking alcohol and playing a video game with the victim, he pointed his gun and accidentally shot the victim,” NCIS said.

Both Marine corporals were aircraft ordnance technicians assigned to an F-35B training squadron Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina.

Around 9:30 p.m. on April 12, 2019, Daily accidentally shot Wallingford while the two Marines were hanging out in the barracks, Daily had told NCIS.

“NCIS initiated an investigation based on allegations that Daily shot and wounded a fellow Marine in his barracks room,” NCIS said in a statement Monday.

Daily had been identified as a suspect and shortly after the shooting taken into custody, The News & Observer reported Friday along with first reporting Daily’s conviction.

