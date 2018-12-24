A federal court in Connecticut has certified a nationwide class-action lawsuit seeking relief for over 50,000 Iraq and Afghanistan Army veterans who were labeled with less-than-honorable discharges after developing post traumatic stress disorders, mental health problems or traumatic brain injuries as a result of their service.

Those “bad paper” discharges deny veterans the ability to get military service benefits including education funding, disability benefits and mental health treatment, and can negatively impact their ability to secure work once in the private sector.

Court allows class-action suit against Navy over ‘bad paper’ discharges The move could affect thousands of veterans who say the military unfairly ended their military careers.

The Army lawsuit follows a similar case brought by Navy and Marine Corps veterans to the Naval Discharge Review Board that was approved by the same court last month, Both cases are being represented by the Yale Law School Veterans Legal Services Clinic and the law firm Jenner & Block.