Tightening medical requirements for recruits could save DoD billions on the disability costs it covers for enlisted service members who retire or separate due to medical issues, a new study has found.

The RAND Corp. looked at 10 policy changes DoD has made to its medical recruiting standards since 2002. Of those, seven policies tightened regulations and three loosened them. Some were as slight as a 2005 change requiring recruits to show more flexibility and bend their knee to 110 degrees, instead of the previous 90 degrees. Some policy changes were broader, such as no longer allowing recruits with a current case of psoriasis to enlist.

Rand then looked at the entire pool of accessions from each service from 2002 to 2012. Rand tracked how many service members medically separated or were medically retired whose records included one of the medical conditions coded under one of the 10 policy changes. It then evaluated whether those separations increased or fell for recruiting classes who enlisted after a change was implemented.

When Rand looked at the number of medical separations or retirements after a policy was tightened, “we found a reasonable enough change that we could conclude that this was different,” and that the tightening had reduced those separations and retirements, said Kathryn Edwards, an associate economist at Rand.

When an enlisted service member is medically separated with a disability rating of less than 30 percent, they are eligible for a one-time severance payment and 180 days of continued health care benefits. The amount of severance pay depends on years of service.

When an enlisted service member is medically retired, it means they have at least a 30 percent disability rating and then qualify for a monthly cash payout from DoD based on the number of completed years of service or on a disability rating that lasts through death, Rand reported.

For example, in the knee policy, Rand was able to conclude that per 10,000 recruits, the tighter knee policy was connected to seven fewer medical retirements or separations, said Heather Krull, a senior economist at Rand.

That equals a cost savings of $4.3 million per 10,000 recruits connected to the knee policy change, Rand found.

There were 1.7 million new recruits who enlisted from 2002 to 2012. In its review, Rand found that from 2002-2012, about 4 percent of those 1.7 million enlisted service members were medically retired and about 2 percent were medically separated during their first eight years of service.

However, in the three policies that were loosened, Rand did not find that they had a significant impact on the numbers of service members separated for medical reasons.

Rand did not make any recommendations from the study and emphasized that the recruiting policies are just one of many factors, such as whether recruits join at a time of heavy deployment, that can impact the number of medical separations and retirements.

Also, if the military gets four years of service out of a recruit who ends up getting separated in their 5th or 6th year, that’s still valuable, Krull said.