US Forces Korea raises risk level as dependent contracts coronavirus

A widow of a retired soldier living in Daegu, South Korea has contracted the coronavirus, prompting U.S. Forces Korea to raise the risk level for the command from moderate to high.

The widow is the first and so far the only case of an individual with ties to USFK contracting the virus, and no service members affiliated with command have tested positive for the virus yet, USFK said.

USFK commander commander Army Gen. Robert Abrams clarified that the patient was the widow of a retired soldier, amid media reports that a family member of a USFK soldier had tested positive for the virus.

“To be clear, this is a 60+ year old widow of a retired soldier,” Abrams tweeted. “We were saddened to hear of her of contracting the virus. We pray for her recovery.”

Dear Korea Herald: to be clear, this is a 60+ year old widow of a retired soldier. We were saddened to hear of her of contracting the virus. We pray for her recovery. https://t.co/fzrgiF0Z5g — Robert Abrams (@DogFaceSoldier) February 24, 2020

According to USFK, the woman is 61 and visited Camp Walker’s Post Exchange in Daegu on Feb. 12 and Feb. 15, prompting authorities to assess if others who may have come in contact with her are at risk.

“Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed,” USFK said in a statement Monday. “USFK encourages all personnel to continue to practice strict proper hygiene procedures as the best ways to prevent the spread of viruses and protect the USFK population.”

As of Feb. 23, South Korea has had more than 600 confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than 250 of those cases are new and were confirmed over the weekend, according to the World Health Organization.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in moved updated the anti-virus alert level to “Red” over the weekend, providing South Korean authorities the ability to close schools and cut back on public transportation services, among other measures. According to the Associated Press, a “Red” alert level has not been issued in 10 years.

U.S. Army Garrison Daegu announced Sunday that USFK, along with the Department of Defense Education Activity, had determined schools will remain out of session through Feb. 28.

The move comes after U.S. Army Garrison Daegu announced last week that schools on base would be closed on Feb. 20, and that all troop’s non-essential travel to and from Daegu would stop. The command said updates would follow daily.

“We must protect the force and our community by maintaining our “Fight Tonight” readiness,” Abrams said in a statement.

Globally, there are nearly 79,000 confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 2,500 deaths stemming from the illness.

The virus has spread to 28 different countries, including the U.S. A total of 35 individuals within the U.S. have contracted the virus, per the WHO.