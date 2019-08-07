D3O just announced a new partnership with RRDS which will allow end-users in North America to purchase D3O protective defense products directly from RRDS. This partnership will enable rapid fulfillment and greater ordering flexibility for customers.

For example, in addition to being able to order full 7- or 9-pad helmet pad systems, customers will have the ability to purchase just one or two replacement helmet pads.

Bill VanMullekom, Senior Vice President at D3O US LLC, says: “We’re delighted to now be able to service individual customers online through our new partnership in addition to better servicing larger customers who require rapid fulfilment and distribution. We’re looking forward to seeing further growth in North America with the help of RRDS.”

This partnership marks a continued commitment to growth from D3O in North America which, over the last two years, has expanded its team and presence in the market.

D3O provides a range of Berry Compliant impact protective products which will become available to the North American market through this new partnership.

End-users will have the ability to purchase D3O TRUST LP2 Knee, D3O TRUST Nimbus and D3O TRUST Stealth protection directly from the RRDS online store.

Founded in 2014 and located in Irvine, California, RRDS has a proven track record of delivering top-tier services and assets while focusing on essential matrices such as quality, performance and best value, depending on the unique goals of each customer and the ultimate success of each program.

This set of skills and qualifications made them the perfect partner to bring market leading defense products from D3O to North America.

Samir Naqvi, President at RRDS, Inc. stated: “RRDS is eager to see D3O become a staple brand in the defense sector. We plan on leveraging our long-standing relationships with federal agencies and military branches to aid D3O in this venture, utilizing our well-established distribution facility to service the industry. The innovation D3O brings to the market is truly exciting and is serving to advance the world of PPE for the men and women that rely on this gear.”

View the D3O offering on the RRDS website.

View the full Berry Compliant product range from D3O.