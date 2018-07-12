Sprint is rolling out new unlimited mobile plans ― along with 50 percent military discounts that apply to the extra family lines associated with the primary account.

Beginning July 13, Sprint will offer the Unlimited Military plan, which is a discount on their new Unlimited Basic plan. The discount is available to military personnel and veterans.

The first line costs $60 a month. From there, the military discount applies:

The second line is $20 a month, compared with $40 for others.

The third, fourth and fifth lines are $10 a month, compared with $20 a month for others.

The Unlimited Military plan includes unlimited data, talk and text nationwide; TV, with Hulu; 500 MB mobile hotspot; DVD-quality streaming; global roaming in more than 185 worldwide locations; unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada; and 5GB of 4G LTE data.

To sign up for the discount, visit sprint.com/militarydiscounts and fill out a form that that pre-registers you for your discount. You can also sign up in a Sprint store or over the phone by asking for the Unlimited Military plan, The form asks for your name, branch of service, email and phone, Sprint spokeswoman Kathleen Dunleavy said. Customers receive an email once their validation has been approved, she said.

Customers must also be enrolled in Sprint’s AutoPay to get the savings.

