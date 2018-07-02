Service members, veterans and Gold Star family members are eligible to save up to $40 a month on their cellphone plans under a military discount program launched last week by Verizon.

The deal offers $15 off the regular monthly price of one phone line, $30 off two lines and $40 off three lines under any of Verizon’s three “unlimited” plans. Those plans start at $40 a month, per line.

Eligible customers also can receive a $200 gift card when they activate a new 4G LTE smartphone on a new line. The deal can be used more than once; a military family of four can get $800 for opening a four-line plan with four new phones, for instance.

Verizon also will offer a 15 percent discount to military members, veterans and military families on other phone plans, as well as discounts up to 25 percent on some accessories purchased via the company’s My Verizon portal.

To receive the monthly savings, customers must enroll in Verizon’s Auto Pay program and use paperless billing. They’ll also need to provide proof of service:

Those in uniform can provide a military-issued email address, a military pay stub or a Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Status Report.

Veterans can provide a DD 214, a veteran’s identification card, a military retiree account statement or a VetRewards card from Veterans Advantage, a program that offers military discounts from a variety of businesses.

Click here to learn more about the discounts, to contact a Verizon staffer with questions about the program, or to register an existing Verizon account for the savings.