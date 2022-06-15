Has inflation affected your family? If so, tell us how. Have you tallied up how much more you’re spending each month?
Have you had to cut back on the amount of groceries you’re buying? Are you giving up some previous indulgences, buying cheaper cuts of meat — or no meat? Scouring for coupons? Doing more comparison shopping? Shopping the commissary more often? Driving less, and combining trips? Changing vacation plans?
Commissaries have seen food prices go up, too, but they have some advantages over civilian grocers that help keep prices increases at a minimum for customers..
If you’re making a permanent change of station move this summer, has inflation had an impact on that move? Or do you expect it to have an impact? In what way?
Tell us about your experience, and include some of your advice and tips that we can share with others in the military community.
Include your rank, branch of service, location and how many people are in your family. We may publish it online or in print.
Email reporter Karen Jowers, kjowers@militarytimes.com.
Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.
