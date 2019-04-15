“You’ll never guess why critics are upset with the president this week ... Yes, it’s the wall again."

On this episode of the Political Fallout Shelter podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould discuss President Donald Trump’s latest threat to deploy more troops to the southern border in coming months. About 5,000 service members are already there, but the commander-in-chief says more are needed because he has been unable to get the funding for his controversial border wall project.