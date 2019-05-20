On this episode of the Defense Nerds podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould talk about the recently released House Appropriations plan for the defense budget , and this upcoming week’s work by the Senate Armed Services Committee on the annual defense authorization bill.

The two also look at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s plan to reduce corporate influence within the Pentagon and what it means for the larger discussion around defense spending in the presidential campaign. Finally, the two fight over what lessons they learned for the military in watching Game of Thrones.