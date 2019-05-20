The Senate Armed Services Committee will mark up its draft of the annual defense authorization bill this week while the House Appropriations Committee advances its own work on the annual defense spending plan.

Both pieces of legislation are key parts of the annual military budget, which is not expected to be finalized by lawmakers until later this fall. But the work completed this month will set the baseline of debate for much of the summer, establishing defense spending toplines for the Republican-controlled Senate and Democrat-controlled House.

All of the Senate Armed Services Committee debate and nearly all of the subcommittee work will take place behind closed doors again this year. The only exception is the personnel panel, which will hold a public mark-up on Tuesday afternoon.

The House Appropriations Committee will hold its debate on the funding plan in the open on Tuesday morning, after handling its subcommittee negotiations behind closed doors last week.

Lawmakers are expected to break for the Memorial Day recess on Thursday, resuming normal congressional activity in June.