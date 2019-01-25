The announcement Thursday that the Navy would deny 4,400 claims from Marines and their families who say contaminated water at Camp Lejeune made them ill raises the question of whether any affected military community could ever be compensated for cancers and other illnesses.

On Thursday, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said despite the Navy’s acknowledgement there were harmful cleaning solvents and fuels that may have sickened Camp Lejeune personnel from 1953 to 1987, he decided this week to deny claims from those Lejeune lawsuits. In all, the claims sought $963 billion in damages.

Spencer’s announcement seemed to end the families' quest — at least on the military front ― to seek damages.

“I am perfectly cognizant of the fact this will be a disappointment to the claimants,” Spencer said, “However it would be a disservice ... to hold the claims without a decision or a way forward."

DoD: At least 126 bases report water contaminants linked to cancer, birth defects The water at or around 126 military installations contains potentially harmful levels of perfluorinated compounds, which have been linked to cancers and developmental delays for fetuses and infants.

Spencer cited three reasons the Navy decided to deny the claims: That recent court decisions found the contamination at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, did not meet the conditions to grant a waiver to allow affected members to sue the government under the Federal Tort Claims Act; that service members themselves could not sue because of the Feres Doctrine; and that the spouses and dependents of service members who could have sued the government for their own cancers have likely passed the time frame in which they could have filed a case. The Navy has been considering the Camp Lejeune issue for 20 years.

“This is a difficult decision, to be very frank with you,” Spencer said. “Kicking it down the road provided no help whatsoever.”

But Congress may soon be stepping in. On Friday, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., announced her personnel subcommittee would be looking at legislative fixes for the Feres Doctrine, which could have broad implications for the military’s ability to sue the government when injured.

Spencer stressed that the service members will still have full VA assistance for treatment for Camp Lejeune-related illnesses. But as far as what other remedies might be available, particularly for spouses or children of service members who grew up at Lejeune, the Navy secretary didn’t know what they might be able to do besides potentially work with Congress on a solution.

On Friday, attorneys for some of the plaintiffs in the Camp Lejeune cases said the Navy’s announcement would have a chilling effect on other communities' lawsuits, which may have been the intent.

The Navy’s announcement that “'We will not be paying our claims’ — that alone is going to deter people from filing a claim that they may have,” said Daniel Maharaj of the Whistleblower Law Firm, which represented some of the Lejeune clients.

Hundreds of communities across the U.S. face groundwater contamination from chemical compounds that were used in military firefighting foam and are linked to cancers, birth defects and other illnesses. The Navy’s decision on Lejeune should not keep those communities from moving forward, said Natalie Khawam, the founder of the Whistleblower Law Firm.

“File the claim. Despite what the news of the day is, that’s not a court decision. Don’t let a non-court decision out there deter you from filing your claim," Khawam said.

While those communities may decide to proceed with their own lawsuits, their priority should be making sure the illnesses they are facing get linked to their time at a contaminated base, said Dan Hoffman, an attorney at Gordon & Peters who also represented Lejeune plaintiffs.

“What I tell people is file for everything, file right away,” Hoffman said. Affected veterans should be “actively and aggressively pursuing their VA benefits."

Hoffman said his firm represents veterans as their claims are heard by the VA’s review board, and has recently been working to get additional illnesses included for treatment, such as adding mental health assistance.

Hoffman said moving forward, he doubts there will be a case like Camp Lejeune, where the cases have been challenged to prove negligence, because of a lack of government documentation which could have helped the veterans.

“I think in the future it will be a lot easier” to prove the negligence, Hoffman said, “Because records are a lot harder to make go away” now that they are all electronic. Other affected service members, such as women who were told “Don’t get pregnant at George Air Force Base” in the 1970s and 1980s have previously told Military Times their medical records have been lost entirely, or have missing files.