The U.S. military released photographs Thursday showing damage at Bagram Air Base’s passenger terminal following a brazen assault by Taliban fighters Wednesday.

The Taliban failed to breach the Bagram base, but suicide bombing struck a medical facility outside the base that was undergoing renovations, a Resolute Support spokesman told Military Times.

A source on the ground detailed to Military Times that a firefight between the Taliban and Afghan and U.S. forces lasted nine to 10 hours. Taliban fighters barricaded themselves inside the medical facility they struck.

U.S. airstrikes eventually ended the attack.

Photos posted Thursday on the Defense Department’s imagery website show U.S. airmen from the 405th Expeditionary Support Squadron cleaning debris at a passenger terminal on Bagram.

Military Times reached out to the Pentagon and Resolute support about the damage to facilities aboard Bagram and has yet to receive a response.

There were no U.S. casualties, but the Georgian government said five of its soldiers were treated for minor injuries.

The Taliban assault occurred as U.S. and Taliban negotiators are amid peace talks to end the war.

The U.S. is amidst one of its heaviest bombing campaigns since the start of the conflict.

There are roughly 13,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.