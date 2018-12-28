WASHINGTON — Rep. Lou Correa thinks 2019 could finally be the year that medical cannabis becomes legal for veterans nationwide.

“What do you tell a veteran who has brought back invisible scars and those opioids aren’t doing a darn thing for them?” the California Democrat said in a recent interview with Military Times.

“They say cannabis works for them. How do you argue against that? I don’t think there is a legitimate argument to oppose it.”

Correa, who sits on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, has been pushing legislation since last spring that would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to research whether medical marijuana may be a safe and effective treatment for post-traumatic stress, chronic pain and other war wounds. He plans on re-introducing the measure early in the next Congress.

Vets' medical marijuana debate revived Plans to expand research and allow VA doctors to prescribe the drug are under consideration as lawmakers look toward their year-end work.

The measure received strong Republican support in committee last year but stalled in the full House. Now, with Democrats taking control of the chamber, he sees an opportunity not just for an incremental legislative step forward, but passage into law.

“I don’t see it as a partisan issue,” he said. “The bill last year had [committee] Chairman Phil Roe as a co-sponsor … Cannabis is one of those issues that more and more has taken a more bipartisan approach in recent years.”

In fact, multiple Republican House members have pushed for broader authorities for VA to study and veterans to use the drug for medicinal purposes.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Retirement Report

But Trump administration officials — in particular, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions — have staunchly opposed the idea.

VA officials have said as long as the substance remains classified as illegal under federal law, they won’t move to broaden research or acceptance of it.

Currently, 31 states allow some use of marijuana for therapeutic purposes. But under federal law, it remains classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, which places strict use and procurement guidelines on any medical testing.

Former House speaker reverses course on medical marijuana, citing positive benefits for vets John Boehner joined a cannabis cultivation firm this week and said his previous opposition to medical marijuana has "evolved."

Correa said he understands the stigma that use of the drug carries. But he also understands its potential benefits.

“More than half of the population in this country lives in jurisdictions that has legalized cannabis. Canada has fully legalized it,” he said. “If Alabama decides they don’t want to legalize it, OK. But if the state of California and 40 others do, it should be a state’s rights issue.”

Sessions' departure could soften the administration’s stance on the issue, Correa noted. And President Donald Trump’s own stated comments about opioid addiction in America could lend support to the idea of developing more alternatives, including cannabis use.

He said he’ll be pushing Democratic leadership to move on the issue quickly next session, and reaching out to the Senate for similar support in that still Republican-controlled chamber.