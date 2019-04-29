Monday, April 29



House Veterans' Affairs — 7 p.m. — 1334 Longworth

Suicide prevention

VA and outside experts will testify on department suicide prevention efforts.



Tuesday, April 30



House Appropriations — 9 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Homeland Security budget

Homeland Security officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Adm. William Moran to be Chief of Naval Operations and Lt. Gen. David Berger to be Commandant of the Marine Corps.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2253 Rayburn

Pending legislation

The subcommittee on health will consider several pending bills.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Kosovo wartime victims

Atifete Jahjaga, former president of the Republic of Kosovo, will testify on war crimes in the Kosovo conflict.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — H-140 Capitol

Navy/Marine Corps Budget

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 1:30 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Global terrorism

Outside experts will testify on worldwide extremist threats.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2253 Rayburn

VA budget

Department officials will testify before the economic opportunity subcommittee on veterans benefits and budgeting issues.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military medical malpractice

Victims of military malpractice incidents and outside experts will testify on potential legal changes regarding the Feres doctrine.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

UN peacekeeping

Outside experts will testify on United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 124 Dirksen

VA budget

Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request for VA.



Wednesday, May 1



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Defense budget

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr. will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

North/South America

Adm. Craig Faller, head of U.S. Southern Command, and Gen. Terrance O’Shaughnessy, head of U.S. Northern Command, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Russia

Outside experts will testify on Russian aggression and U.S. national security responses.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Navy/Marine Corps Budget

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:15 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Syria

Actor Ben Stiller and outside experts will testify on the humanitarian crisis in Syria.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 1334 Longworth

Pending legislation

The subcommittee on disability assistance will consider several pending bills.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Army modernization

Service officials will testify on future modernization plans and the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Military construction programs

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment Robert McMahon will testify before the committee on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Nuclear weapons

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition Ellen Lord and other defense officials will testify on U.S. nuclear weapons policy and the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 192 Dirksen

NASA budget

NASA officials will testify before the committee on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Thursday, May 2



House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Air Force modernization

Service officials will testify on Air Force modernization plans and the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will review the nomination of Gen. James McConville to become Chief of Staff of the Army.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 1300 Longworth

Women veterans

VA officials and outside advocates will testify on barriers to women’s health care access at the department.

