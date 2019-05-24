Lowe’s Home Improvement just announced new partnerships with three military service organizations designed to help veterans in multiple aspects of their transitions.

The United Service Organizations, American Veterans and Operation FINALLY HOME can now all connect the veterans they work with to the resources Lowe’s has in place for job training, affordable housing and educational scholarships.

“We look forward to working closely with each organization to serve the military community through programs focused on safe, affordable housing and transitioning military into dynamic careers,” said Joe McFarland, executive vice president at Lowe’s and a Marine Corps veteran, in a press release.

Each organization brings something different to the table in its partnership with Lowe’s.

USO, for example, will provide service members and their spouses with “interactive workshops and networking opportunities designed to help them land apprenticeships and jobs in the skills trade,” said USO Chief Development and Marketing Officer Lisa Anastasi in the same press release.

AMVETS plans to contribute “scholarships and workforce training,” according to the press release. It plans to reach 3 million veterans through this partnership with Lowe’s, said AMVETS National Commander Rege Riley in that press release.

“With Lowe’s, we’re looking to close the gap and offer scholarships and programs that place the military in highly trained positions,” Riley said.

Lastly, there’s Operation FINALLY HOME, which specializes in making sure veterans have mortgage-free homes with the custom-built amenities they need to live comfortably. Lowe’s will be helping FINALLY HOME with some of its projects via home-building and modification support.

“Lowe’s is an outstanding fit as we continue to bring builders, developers and volunteers together to help our heroes and their families,” said Rusty Carroll, FINALLY HOME executive director, in the press release.