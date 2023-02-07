The Army has suspended the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade.

Officials announced the suspension of Col. Ann Meredith at the Texas installation on Monday, Stripes previously reported.

That suspension follows the October suspension of her husband, Col. Jon Meredith, formerly in a command position with the 1st Cavalry Division.

Both suspensions were amid “ongoing” investigations, officials said.

Ann Meredith has served 23 years in the Army and deployed to both Afghanistan and Iraq, Stripes reported. She has formerly served as the military police branch chief with Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and commanded the 97th Military Police at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Officials fired Jon Meredith in October from his position as commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division because of a “loss of confidence in his judgment,” Col. Wayne Marotto, III Corps and Fort Hood spokesperson said previously.

Officials declined to comment on both ongoing investigations.