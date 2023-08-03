A civilian semi-truck’s collision with a military vehicle near Tirschenreuth, Germany resulted in the death of a soldier assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment on Aug. 1, the Army announced in a statement.

1st Lt. Hailey Hodsden, a platoon leader with the regiment’s 4th Squadron, lost her life when the Stryker she was traveling in merged onto Autobahn 93 and was hit by the civilian vehicle. The other soldiers traveling in the Stryker were unharmed and the incident is currently under investigation, according to a statement from U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

On the scene, civilian medical personnel treated Hodsden before transporting her to a local hospital, however, when she arrived at the hospital the medical staff pronounced the 24-year-old officer dead.

“Hailey was an exceptional leader,” said Lt. Col. Joseph M. Byerly, 4th Squadron Commander. “As the Saber family mourns her loss, we are reminded of the courage and commitment that she displayed each day. She was a true example for others to emulate.”

Hodsden was originally from Dripping Springs, Texas, before graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where she was commissioned as an Armor officer. Before the accident, Hodsden had been in the 2nd Cavalry Regiment for a little over a year.

“Lt. Hodsden was well-respected by all who knew and served with her. She was a valued Dragoon and teammate,” said Col. Robert S. McChrystal, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Commander. “We extend our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and fellow Dragoons.”

Georgina DiNardo is an editorial fellow for Military Times and Defense News and a recent graduate of American University, specializing in journalism, psychology, and photography in Washington, D.C.