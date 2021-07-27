Michigan Marine poolee dies after 400 meter physical training run

A 26-year-old Michigan poolee died July 10, only two days after formally enlisting into the delayed entry program, a Marine Corps spokesman said.

Justin Grihorash collapsed during a 400 meter run that was part of a physical training event organized by the Capital City recruiting substation based in Lansing, Michigan, a Naval Safety Center report said.

After collapsing, CPR was performed on Grihorash, the report said.

He later died in the hospital.

The poolee had formally enlisted through the Capital City recruiting substation on July 8, 1st Lt. Deven Patel, a Marine Corps spokesman, told Marine Corps Times.

“As a matter of policy due to the ongoing investigation, no further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident or the actions taken by those present at the scene can be released at this time,” Patel added.

An obituary for Grihorash read, “He was a kind compassionate man who would do anything for anyone. His love and generosity were non stop and his loving personality would light up the room.”

“His kind and loving heart will be very much missed by all.”