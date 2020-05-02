Watch Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over Baltimore, DC and Atlanta in salute to frontline COVID-19 responders

The Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angel demonstration teams roared through the skies over Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Atlanta today.
The joint effort from the Navy and the Air Force is part of multiple flyovers across the nation called America Strong — a “collaborative salute” to honor healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers as they combat COVID-19.
The flyovers took these routes.
Here are the routes for the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds’ formation flights this weekend
It began in Baltimore shortly before noon.
And then over Washington D.C.
And ended up over Atlanta.
Future destinations are unknown at this time.
A spokesperson for America Strong said no information was being released concerning future flyovers.
But for more information, check out the organization’s website.
