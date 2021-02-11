Iran’s Guard begins ground forces drill near Iraqi border

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Thursday began a ground forces drill near the Iraqi border, state TV reported.

The report said the annual exercise, dubbed the “great prophet,” is ongoing in the southwest of the country and has aimed at readiness and assessment of forces.

Drones and helicopters will be used in the drill, too.

Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, commander of Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force, said at a ceremony Friday that Iran was not afraid of confronting “powers,” without naming the U.S.

In recent months, Iran has increased its military drills as the country tries to pressure President Joe Biden over the nuclear accord, which he has said America could reenter.

In January the Guard conducted a drill and launched anti-warship ballistic missiles at a simulated target in the Indian Ocean.

A week before that, Iran’s navy fired cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, under surveillance of what appeared to be a U.S. nuclear submarine. That came after speedboats parade in the Persian Gulf and a massive drone exercise across the country.

This photo released Jan. 19, 2021, by the Iranian Army, shows a missile being fired during a military drill. (Iranian Army via AP)

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

When the U.S. then increased sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development.