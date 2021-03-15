Your Military

Tell us: How did your extremism stand-down go?

3 hours ago
A group tied to the Boogaloo Bois holds a rally as they carry firearms at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 17, 2020. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered force-wide training for service members prohibiting participation in these groups. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Formations across the Defense Department have until early April to hold one-day stand-downs on the topic of domestic extremism, aimed at reminding service members of the limits of free-speech in the military, with some training on what is and isn’t authorized.

If your unit has already completed its stand-down, we want to know how it went: How many people were involved, how it was conducted, what kinds of questions and answers came up, and did you learn anything? Responses may be included in a Military Times story, with names withheld for privacy.

If you have any thoughts, please send them to mmyers@militarytimes.com.

About

Meghann Myers is the Pentagon bureau chief at Military Times. She covers operations, policy, personnel, leadership and other issues affecting service members.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments