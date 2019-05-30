The Navy reportedly received instructions from the White House to keep the destroyer John S. McCain hidden during a Memorial Day visit by President Donald Trump to U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

A May 15 email obtained by the Wall Street Journal revealed instructions in preparation for the president’s planned speech to about 800 sailors and Marines aboard the Japan-based amphibious assault ship Wasp.

The email, which was reportedly the product of conversations between a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official, Air Force officials and the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, featured two instructions pertaining to the logistics of the president’s speaking engagement.

The third and final instruction came as a surprise.

“USS John McCain needs to be out of sight,” the email stated, according to the WSJ. “Please confirm #3 will be satisfied.”

Because the ship remains out of service following a fatal August 2017 collision with the 600-foot-long oil tanker Alnic MC, a disaster that killed 10 sailors, moving it to an entirely different location would have proved too difficult.

To compensate, the Navy draped a tarp over the ship’s name, the WSJ reported.

Additionally, sailors wearing caps bearing the ship’s name were given the day off to avoid any potential name sightings.

Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan reportedly signed off on the concealment course of action, as to avoid any unwanted tension during the president’s visit, the WSJ reported.

President Donald Trump speaks to U.S. servicemen aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Japan on May 28, 2019. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

McCain has drawn the scorn of the president — in life and in death — following a long-running feud that dates back to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The late Arizona senator famously cast a thumbs-down vote that was instrumental in halting Trump’s push to repeal former President Barack Obama’s initiative of the Affordable Care Act.

During an interview, Trump downplayed McCain’s longstanding portrayal as a hero for the five-plus years the former Navy pilot spent as a tortured prisoner of war after he was shot down over Vietnam, a time during which McCain was offered an early release, but refused.

“He’s a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said during the July 2015 interview. “I like people that weren’t captured.”

Navy probing patches worn during Trump’s Wasp visit The military has dress codes and regulations against partisan political acts while in uniform.

The warship was named for the late senator’s grandfather and father — both Navy admirals.

The younger McCain was added as a namesake to the ship by Navy Secretary Richard Spencer during a rededication ceremony just prior to McCain’s August 2018 death following his long battle with brain cancer.

Online reaction to the Navy adhering to the White House’s “out of sight” request has been swift and critical.

The senator’s daughter, Meghan McCain, criticized the White House’s request, calling Trump “a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads [sic] incredible life. There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP.”

Trump, upon learning of the Wall Street Journal report, tweeted a rebuttal.

“I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan,” he said.

“Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women - what a spectacular job they do!”