On Monday, the Navy’s new vice chief of operations, Adm. Bob Burke, relieved Adm. Bill Moran, the man who will soon become his boss.
The change of office ceremony took place just moments after the 31st chief of naval operations, Adm. John Richardson, pinned a fourth star on Burke.
Richardson is slated to retire on Aug. 1 and will be replaced by Moran, who was confirmed by the Senate at the next CNO.
"It is an honor and a privilege for me to assume this responsibility,” Burke said in a prepared statement released by the Navy. “I look forward to continuing to serve our sailors as the vice chief of naval operations.”
Trump nominates Vice Adm. Bob Burke for 4th Star, VCNO job
The Navy continues to reshuffle its top deck.
On May 24, Burke turned over his duties as the 58th chief of naval personnel to a key deputy, Rear Adm. John B. Nowell Jr.
Like Richardson a career submariner, Burke commanded the Norfolk-based attack submarine Hampton and later became commodore of Submarine Development Squadron 12 in Groton, Connecticut.
The United States Submarine League bestowed upon Burke the Rear Admiral Jack M. Darby Award for Inspirational Leadership and Excellence of Command in 2004.
“Adm. Bob Burke brings a tremendous wealth of operational and personnel expertise to the job as the next Vice Chief of Naval Operations,” Richardson said in the Navy release.
“His work in 6th Fleet helped prepare our Navy for a resurgent Russia. Most recently, as Chief of Naval Personnel, Bob’s been a strong champion for our sailors — opening up new opportunities and putting more and more power in the hands of our sailors. I look forward to serving with him at this new and important level.”
Comments