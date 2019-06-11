On Monday, the Navy’s new vice chief of operations, Adm. Bob Burke, relieved Adm. Bill Moran, the man who will soon become his boss.

The change of office ceremony took place just moments after the 31st chief of naval operations, Adm. John Richardson, pinned a fourth star on Burke.

Richardson is slated to retire on Aug. 1 and will be replaced by Moran, who was confirmed by the Senate at the next CNO.

"It is an honor and a privilege for me to assume this responsibility,” Burke said in a prepared statement released by the Navy. “I look forward to continuing to serve our sailors as the vice chief of naval operations.”

On May 24, Burke turned over his duties as the 58th chief of naval personnel to a key deputy, Rear Adm. John B. Nowell Jr.

Like Richardson a career submariner, Burke commanded the Norfolk-based attack submarine Hampton and later became commodore of Submarine Development Squadron 12 in Groton, Connecticut.

The United States Submarine League bestowed upon Burke the Rear Admiral Jack M. Darby Award for Inspirational Leadership and Excellence of Command in 2004.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

“Adm. Bob Burke brings a tremendous wealth of operational and personnel expertise to the job as the next Vice Chief of Naval Operations,” Richardson said in the Navy release.