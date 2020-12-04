Report: Skipper tried to quarantine crew for 28 days on their ship before a weeklong underway

A San Diego-based crew was on their way to quarantining for 28 days on their ship in preparation for a weeklong cruise before higher ups intervened, the San Diego Union Tribune reported this week.

The crew of the dock landing ship Rushmore was ordered to return to the ship last Saturday, even though they had been told they had the Thanksgiving weekend off, the UT reported several sailors saying.

They were told they would be sequestered on the ship, in port, for close to a month to create a COVID-free bubble before a seven-day underway at the end of December, according to the UT.

The idea was reportedly announced by the ship’s captain, but higher ups scrapped the plan earlier this week when reporter Andrew Dyer started asking questions.

In the end, Rushmore’s crew will be able to be with their families over the holidays, Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, a spokeswoman for Naval Surface Forces, told UT.

“Leadership is making every effort to maximize the holiday leave period, so that Sailors have a chance to spend time with their families while also ensuring that the ship is able to meet readiness requirements,” she said.

