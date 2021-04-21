US sailor who died while snorkeling off Tinian beach identified

A 35-year-old sailor died after snorkeling at a local beach Sunday.

Construction Mechanic Constructionman Gen Sun, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, was swept out to sea and later found unresponsive by Tinian Search and Rescue. He was declared dead at Tinian Health Center, according to the Navy.

Sun joined the Navy in 2019 and originally was from Maryland, the service said.

“Gen quickly gained the friendship of those around him, and had a reputation as an extraordinary sailor,” Cmdr. Troy Brown, commanding officer of NMCB 4, said in a Navy news release. “He made us a better team and we are very fortunate to have had him as part of our family. He will be sorely missed.”

The Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety police and Naval Criminal Investigative Services are both investigating the cause of death.

NMCB4 deployed to Tinian this year to assist the Tinian government with medical operations, including setting up tents for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

