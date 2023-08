The Navy has unveiled its list of those selected to chief petty officer for fiscal year 2024.

The advancement opportunity increased to 31% for E-7s this year, up from 27% last year, according to Lt. Sarah Niles, a spokeswoman for the chief of naval personnel.

“Strong competition between qualified professionals is one of the strengths of our Navy, and your selection speaks highly of your abilities,” the Navy said in a naval administrative message.

Check out the list of those tapped for E-7 here.