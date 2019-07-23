High Speed Gear has been awarded the contract to provide the Marine Corps with 150,000 double rifle magazine pouches. The HSGI X2R TACO MOLLE Pouch was chosen for its preferred functionality, versatility and weight.

The HSGI X2R TACO will handle any type of rifle magazines. The Double Decker design allows the user to carry two magazines in a single pouch that takes up only 3 inches of horizontal space on the platform.

The X2R uses injection-molded polymer brackets, Cordura front and back, shock cord lacing, and a thin HDPE separator to ensure adjustability and user perfect fit to maximize deployment capabilities.

“Over the years, all branches of the military have used High Speed Gear. We are honored to have been selected by the United States Marine Corps to provide 150,000 X2R TACO pouches as the solution for the requested modular double rifle magazine pouch,” said Bill Babboni, vice president of sales and operations. “It was exciting to learn that HSGI was selected especially since Marine preference played a sizable part in the selection process.”

