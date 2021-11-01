World War II has long provided the historical backdrop for movies and television shows spanning the gamut of genres from romance to zombie horror and even dark comedy à la Inglourious Basterds (2009).

Its predecessor, the Great War, has only had its surface scratched in terms of modern-day blockbusters intended to chronicle its many aspects. One such film setting out to do that is The History of Sound.

The movie, a romance, will be based on the short story by Ben Shattuck, which won a Pushcart Prize.

The plot of the original text focuses on two young men, Lionel and David, who begin recording the stories and songs of contemporary Americans during the war on phonograph cylinders. There is to be an element of romance in what the film’s director called a “snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives.”

“I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen,” director Oliver Hermanus said in a statement to Variety. “This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound. This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”

The pair will be played by Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown).

“Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances,” Hermanus noted.

The movie will begin production in the summer of 2022.

