The long-awaited Top Gun sequel premiere may have been postponed until 2022, but on Nov. 10, Mattel introduced the world to one of its leading ladies, Natasha “Phoenix” Trace, in the form of a collectible Barbie doll.

If you want to buy one, however, the need for speed is critical.

In less than two weeks, the company sold out of its entire stock of the badass Barbie, though Target, Walmart and Amazon appear to still have a few.

A limited edition, Phoenix is described as “a supremely confident and capable pilot at the fiercely competitive Top Gun flight school.”

Though Phoenix’s role in Top Gun: Maverick is unclear, we do know that she is portrayed by actor Monica Barbaro from television series The Good Cop and Unreal.

“Whip-smart and talented, Phoenix commands the respect of her fellow pilots while conquering barriers in and out of the sky,” according to Mattel.

The doll is equipped with aviator shades made famous by the original Top Gun, naturally. She also sports a classic green flight suit, dog tags, and a helmet reminiscent of Maverick’s (Tom Cruise) from 1989.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

