For the shoppers and museum aficionados, here are some new year-round deals for the military community:

Kohl’s: On what they’re dubbing “Military Mondays,” the department store chain now offers a 15 percent, in-store discount on purchases for active duty members, retirees and veterans. Show your valid military ID, military dependent ID or a veteran ID at the cash register. Veteran IDs accepted include a state-issued identification indicating veteran status, or a Form DD-214.

Some exclusions apply: It can’t be used with other percent-off discounts or age-specific discounts. However Kohl’s dollar-off discounts including Kohl’s cash coupons, Yes2You rewards and promotional gifts will be applied to the purchase before the 15 percent discount is applied.

The discount doesn’t apply to beauty and fragrance, consumables, select electrics, premium electronics and warranty products, sporting goods, premium athletic, sports team merchandise, premium sunglasses, toys, Columbia, Dyson, Koolabura by UGG, Levi’s, S’well and Timberland,. gift cards, Kohl’s charitable items. The offer doesn’t apply to the online store, and again, is available only on Mondays.

Among the other retailers that offer year-round military discounts are Lowe’s and Home Depot; both offer 10-percent discounts.

As always, check for prices at your military exchange, or online military exchange, and at other stores, and compare prices.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Columbus, Ohio: Now offers free admission to active duty, veteran, retired military and Gold Star Families. Family members with service members, retirees, veterans pay full price: Adults, $17; Seniors 65 and older, $15; college students, $12; youth ages 5 to 17, $10; children under 5, free.

To show proof of service, bring your military ID, a veteran ID, DD-214, or driver’s license that denotes military status.

The museum is the only nationally designated museum in the U.S. dedicated to honoring veterans, and opened in October, 2018. It offers an exhibit that tells the stories of veterans, their families and the fallen, across all service branches, and all eras of conflict. Personal artifacts, imagery and videos of veterans telling their own stories are featured.