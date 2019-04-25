WASHINGTON — Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan has reportedly been cleared by the Pentagon’s Inspector General’s office, in a move that likely paves the way for nomination to the full secretary job.

The IG’s office did not find evidence that Shanahan has used his position in the department to provide preferential treatment to the Boeing corporation, where he worked for over three decades, according to a Thursday report by the Wall Street Journal.

It has been widely expected for months that Shanahan, who came in as the deputy secretary of defense in summer of 2017, will be the official successor to Jim Mattis as the full secretary of defense. He appears to have a positive relationship with President Donald Trump, and few other names have arisen as a possibility since Mattis left at the end of last year.

However, the IG investigation reportedly caused the White House to press pause on any moves to nomination the former Boeing executive for the top spot at the department. In response, Shanahan launched something of a press tour, doing a one-on-one interview on Fox News, increasing his visibility with reporters and talking openly about why he feels he can do the job.

“I show up every day, put my shoulder to the wheel because I believe in what we’re doing,” he told Defense News during a recent trip to Florida. “I want to make a contribution to national defense. And I believe I can deliver on the National Defense Strategy.”

As to the investigation itself — launched following a complaint by the good government group CREW, citing reports from Politico that Shanahan had trashed the Lockheed Martin led F-35 program in comparison to Boeing — Shanahan expressed confidence when asked about the final result.

“I appreciate the IG addressing these accusations,” he said during the same trip. “What I would say is, look, I have over 30 years of experience doing large-scale engineering and manufacturing. I’ve brought that experience, management expertise to the Department of Defense. What I would tell people is I’m not at all biased towards Boeing. I’m biased toward performance for the Department of Defense, I’m biased toward performance for the taxpayer and most importantly I’m biased towards performance for the war fighter.”

He then seemed to point directly at one of the prime accusations in the CREW complaint — that he referred to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter as “f---ed up” — by saying “I would also add: I know substandard industry performance. And I am an equal opportunity critic of substandard-performing programs. And I will always criticize substandard performance.

