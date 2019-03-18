On this week’s Political Fallout Shelter podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould discuss the White House defense budget plan for fiscal 2020 . It calls for $750 billion in military spending but also includes budget gimmicks that lawmakers have already widely panned. So is there any value in the proposal?

The pair also talk about the ongoing national emergency on immigration and the startling growth of the Department of Veterans Affairs budget over the last two decades. And using all their congressional and defense policy knowledge, they break down the most important budget lessons in the new “Avengers: Endgame” trailer.