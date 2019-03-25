“Is McCain haunting Trump, or is Trump haunting McCain?”
On this week’s Political Fallout Shelter podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould discuss President Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with former Arizona Sen. John McCain, who passed away last August. Trump hasn’t been able to stop taking shots as his fellow Republican and former political rival, much to the dismay of lawmakers from his own party.
The pair also discuss Trump’s re-emphasis of the economy and national defense spending in his speech last week, as well as preview acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan’s appearance before the House Armed Services Committee this week. Finally, they get in the March Madness spirit with their biggest defense upsets of the week.
